Zelensky urges Russian troops to surrender

During his nightly TV address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Russian soldiers to surrender. Zelensky noted that the Russian forces had suffered worse losses during their invasion of Ukraine than during the Chechnya conflict. In addition, Zelensky stated that he believes Russia has begun to realize they will not achieve anything by war. Instead, negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are expected to continue on Tuesday. Zelensky commented on the progress of the negotiations, stating that the work done had been pretty good thus far.

Zelensky has maintained that those who surrender will be treated decently and as humans rather than kept in horrific conditions as prisoners of war. Zelensky also paid a tribute to Marina Ovsyannikova, the woman who interrupted Russian state TV news by holding up an anti-war sign, a move that could have landed her in a great deal of danger.

