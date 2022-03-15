Pandora Ransomware Hits Giant Automotive Supplier Denso

Giant automotive supplier Denso has confirmed that cybercriminals hit their system and stole sensitive information. Denso is based in Japan, but the attack occurred against an office in Germany. The perpetrators were able to steal classified information from the company, which supplies car components to companies such as Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, and Ford. The Pandora ransomware group began leaking the data it claimed to be stolen in the incident, identifying itself as the perpetrator. The office in Germany detected unauthorized access to its network, stating that the attack occurred on March 10.

Denso’s Germany location immediately cut off the network connection of devices that received the unauthorized access. The company stated that there was no impact on other Denso facilities as a result of the attack. Denso is one of the world’s largest supplier of automotive components, providing companies with powertrain control and electronics parts. Denso has reported the incident to the relevant authorities to investigate and confirmed that production is continuing as usual at all of its plants.