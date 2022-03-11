Japanese and South Korean leaders agree to boost ties with US to tackle North Korea

Fumio Kishida, the Japanese Prime Minister, and South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol stated on Friday that the two countries planned to ramp up ties with the US to respond appropriately to North Korea’s evolving military threat. Kishida told reporters that the group plans to stay in close contact regarding the evolving threat North Korea poses. Recently, North Korea used intercontinental ballistic missile systems in two secretive launches reported by US and South Korean officials. The tests are likely paving the way for long-range launches.

The duo stated that all diplomatic options are open when considering North Korea, including possible sanctions. A spokeswoman for Yoon also confirmed that he expressed hopes for the trilateral cooperation involving the US in dealing with the neighboring country. Relations between the two have been trained due to issues stemming from Japan’s colonization over the Korean peninsula. However, good bilateral ties will be essential as the situation develops and given the state of world affairs.