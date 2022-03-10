CyberNews Briefs

Russian APTs Furiously Phish Ukraine – Google

10 Mar 2022 OODA Analyst

DDos attacks and phishing activity against Ukrainian sites are on the rise, capitalizing on the conflict. APT groups that are backed by Russia or are supporters are perpetrating phishing and other attacks on Ukrainian and European targets in cyberspace. Researchers from Google’s TAG have seen an increase in activity from espionage to phishing campaigns by FancyBear/APT28 and Ghostwriter/UNC1151. APT28 has been attributed to Russia’s GRU intelligence agency and UNC1151 has been identified as part of the Belarusian Ministry of Defense. 

There have also been recent distributed denial-of-service attacks against Ukrainian government sites such as the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Ministry of Foreign Affairs. There have also been these DDos attacks against key information services for Ukrainians. China’s Mustang Panda is also using the war to target European entities with lures relating to the Ukrainian invasion in phishing campaigns.

Read more: Russian APTs Furiously Phish Ukraine – Google

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export ban

March 10, 2022

Ukraine war: Roman Abramovich sanctioned by UK

March 10, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2