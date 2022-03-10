Narendra Modi’s BJP retains India’s biggest state in key elections

Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi’s Hindu nationalist party BJP is set to win reelection in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The BJP secured over 250 seats in the 403-person state legislature. This was the first time in over three decades that a single party has one a second consecutive term in the state. This victory all but guarantees that Yogi Adityanath, a Hindu monk, will remain as Chief Minister for a second term.

Voting was held in five regions over the past month. UP is the most populous state with 200 million people. Winning the UP could boost the chance of Modi winning a third straight term office in the 2024 general election. Punjab is expected to be won by the Aam Aadmi Party, who is leading in over 90 of the 117 seats. BJP is also leading in the states of Goa and Manipur, and is projected to win in Uttarakhand.

