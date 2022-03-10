Alleged hacker behind Kaseya ransomware attack extradited, arraigned in Texas

Yaroslav Vasinskyi is accused of being connected to the Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware group. He was extradited and arraigned in a Dallas, Texas court on Wednesday. The Justice Department, in November, said the 22-year-old was behind the July 2021 ransomware attack against Kaseya. The attack crippled hundreds of companies around the world for multiple days.

Vasinskyl was arrested at a border crossing in Dorohusk, a border town on the Polish and Ukrainian borders on October 8. Vasinskyl made his first court appearance and was arraigned on Wednesday. The indictment by the DOJ said Vasinskyl was a part of the REvil ransomware gang since 2019 and had launched 2,500 attacks in addition to being responsible for the attack on Kaseya. The DOJ states he made $2.3million from ransoms from ransomware attacks. He was charged with conspiracy to commit fraud and related activity in connection with computers, damage to protected computers, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. He will face a total of 115 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

