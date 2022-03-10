Africa CDC signs MOU with Pfizer to supply COVID-19 pills

A memorandum of understanding has been signed by Africa’s top public health agency and Pfizer to being supplies of Paxlovid antiviral COVID-19 pills to Africa. The unit of the African Union, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the memorandum is with the legal office at the AU.

The announcement comes after Moderna signed a deal with Kenya to build its first mRNA facility and after South African company Aspen stated they will sell, package and distribute Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Senegal and Rwanda signed an agreement with BioNTech for the construction of a start-to-finish factory to make mRNA vaccines in Africa in October as well. The director of the Africa CDC stated that African countries should use a combination of vaccines, treatments, testing and other public health measures to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

