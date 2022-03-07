Ukraine decries ‘immoral’ stunt after Moscow says it will let civilians flee — to Russia

On Monday, Moscow stated it would allow residents of Ukraine’s two main cities leave the country in corridors to Russia and Belarus. Ukraine called this an immoral stunt to weaponise the suffering of civilians in the war.

A third round of peace talks are due at an undisclosed location in Belarus on Monday as the two previous rounds did not yield much beyond predges for open routes for humanitarian aid that have not been implemented. The weekend saw two days of failed ceasefires that were to allow civilians to escape Mariupol. Hundreds of thousands of people are trapped without food and water and are under constant bombardment by Russia. In the two corridors proposed by Russia, the corridor evacuating Kyiv would lead to Belarus and the corridor from Kharkiv would laad to Russia.

