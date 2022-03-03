Global RiskNews Briefs

Ukraine: Russia faces war crimes investigation

03 Mar 2022 OODA Analyst

An investigation into war crimes committed by Russia in the invasion of Ukraine has begun. The International Criminal Court said evidence is being collected on war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. 39 nations called for this inquiry to be opened. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of war crimes after Russia completed air strikes against Kharkiv and killed civilians. 

The UK, France and Germany allowed the investigation to be launched without the need for judicial approval. The chief prosecutor for the ICC will examine allegations of war crimes and will go as far back as 2013. On Wednesday, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly voted to demand an end to the invasion of Ukraine.

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

