There is a 40 mile long convoy of Russian tanks, armored vehicles and towed artillery that has been waiting outside of kyiv for days. On Thursday, it was determined the convoy had stalled approximately 30 kilometers outside of Kyiv and has not made discernible progress over the last three days.

The UK stated that the convoy is delayed by Ukrainian resistance, mechanical breakdown and congestion. There is concern, however, that the timeframe to get aid into cities that may come under siege is closing rapidly. The stalling of the convoy could create strategic problems for Russia. The convoy is Russia’s key supply line and is a very large sitting target. The waiting could also take a toll on the morale and discipline of the Russian soldiers. Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian President, stated that Ukrainian resistance has caused a drop in Russian morale.

Read more: Here’s what we know about the 40-mile-long Russian convoy outside Ukraine’s capital