Czech politicians strip ex-PM Babis of immunity over EU fraud

Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has been stripped of immunity. The former Prime Minister is facing charges over European Union subsidy fraud over his farm outside Prague. 111 of 176 legislators present voted on Thursday in favor of the move to remove his immunity to enable the persecution of Babis.

Babis is suspected to have transferred his farm near Prague out of his large Agrofert food, chemical and media holding in 2007 to allow it to be eligible for an EU subsidy for small companies. The subsidy was worth about two million euros. Prosecutors urged him to be indicted last May over the subsidy fraud, the former prime minister denies any wrongdoing.

