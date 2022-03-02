As temperatures drop below freezing, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing the country to escape the Russian invasion. The vast majority of refugees are heading west, towards Poland, Romania, and Slovakia. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR) reported that more than 500,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrive in East Europe, and the number is expected to rise. Many arrivals are currently sheltering at temporary camps erected by the UNCHR. France has requested that the European Commission give all Ukrainians seeking refuge in the EU temporary protection measures, which grants them easier asylum application processes. The EU will vote on the proposal tomorrow.

In addition, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that Europe would welcome all refugees fleeing the country due to the violence. She stated that they had mobilized efforts and financial support to host and take care of the refuges in solidarity with Ukraine. Those moving towards the west face worsening weather conditions, as daily highs remain barely above freezing. The region has experienced scattered rain and snow showers, and more precipitation is expected later this week.

Read More: Hundreds of thousands flee Putin’s assault on Ukraine as temperatures drop