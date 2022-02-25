Global RiskNews Briefs

China lifts restrictions on Russian wheat imports

25 Feb 2022 OODA Analyst

Restrictions on imports of Russian wheat have been relaxed in China to address food security concerns and could ease the impact of Western sanctions on Russia’s economy. The decision was made earlier this month during President Putin’s visit to Beijing and the announcement was made this week. This agreement is the latest in many deals between the two countries that help both nations. 

Global food prices are near 10-year highs. After Russia’s attack on Ukraine on Thursday, wheat futures jumped 5% and futures are ending the week up 12% this week. Chinese President Xi Jinping is making food security a top priority and has called for increased agriculture and diversification of imports. Analysts expect Russian raw materials and commodities to be redirected to China if there are further sanctions imposed on Russia due to the global tensions surrounding Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Read more: China lifts restrictions on Russian wheat imports

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Anonymous Wages War on Russia

February 25, 2022

How Russia can use cryptocurrency to avoid US sanctions over Ukraine

February 25, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2