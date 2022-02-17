Massive LinkedIn Phishing, Bot Attacks Feed on the Job-Hungry

LinkedIn has confirmed a series of attacks impersonating its brand to target job hunters who also face the threat of huge data-scraping bot attacks. According to LinkedIn, users who are specifically vulnerable include those who are willing to offer up any information that would guarantee them the position. This includes personally identifiable information that can be used against the victim in later social engineering or phishing attacks. In addition, cybercriminals are actively targeting specific LinkedIn users in campaigns targeted towards their fields of interest.

The campaign has been tracked since February 1, and consists of phishing email attacks that seek to impersonate LinkedIn and gain the trust of their targets. The attacks have surged 232%, leading cybersecurity researchers to believe that the attackers are targeting those seeking employment in the post-Covid era.