Nigerian ‘super cop’ arrested in drug cartel case

Abba Kyari, a highly decorated police officer in Nigeria, has been arrested and consequently suspended under suspicion that he has ties to an international drugs cartel. Nigerian police reported that Kyari helped fraudster Hushpuppi to launder his money in the US, resulting in an investigation into Kyari’s actions. Not long after, Kyari was accused of having involvement in a cocaine plot in which he asked a colleague to help him siphon off part of a haul. Kyari was reportedly caught on camera handing over $61,400 in cash. Kyari has not commented on the allegations against him.