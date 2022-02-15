Nigerian ‘super cop’ arrested in drug cartel case
Abba Kyari, a highly decorated police officer in Nigeria, has been arrested and consequently suspended under suspicion that he has ties to an international drugs cartel. Nigerian police reported that Kyari helped fraudster Hushpuppi to launder his money in the US, resulting in an investigation into Kyari’s actions. Not long after, Kyari was accused of having involvement in a cocaine plot in which he asked a colleague to help him siphon off part of a haul. Kyari was reportedly caught on camera handing over $61,400 in cash. Kyari has not commented on the allegations against him.
His arrest came just hours after he was published as a wanted man by Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). The wanted poster accused him of being a member of a drug cartel that operates the Brazil to Ethiopia to Nigeria illicit drug pipeline. Kyari was arrested along with four other officers during a discreet investigation. One suspect remains at large. Nigerian police also found that a number of other anti-drugs officers at the international airport of Enugu were found to be on the payroll of the same cartel Kyari is accused of working for.
