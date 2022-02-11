Ukraine tensions: Joe Biden says US citizens should leave Ukraine now

All American citizens remaining in Ukraine have been advised by US President Joe Biden to leave the country immediately. President Bident said troops would not be sent to rescue Americans if Russia invades Ukraine and advised that the situation could escalate quickly.

Russia continues to deny any plans to invade Ukraine, but has over 100,000 troops near the border. Ukraine has also accused Russia of blocking its access to the sea. The Kremlin wants to ensure that Ukraine does not join Nato, and world leaders continue their frantic diplomacy to defuse the current situation.

