China halts Lithuania beef, dairy and beer imports amid Taiwan row

China is no longer purchasing beef, dairy products and beer from Lithuania due to the state’s ties with Taiwan. The General Administration of Customs suspended the exports due to a “lack of documentation” according to a Lithuanian agency. This suspension comes after Lithuania allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in Lithuania.

The move against Lithuanian exports may assist a European Union case against any alleged discriminatory practices towards a member state by China. The State Food and Veterinary Service in Lithuania has not received any notice from China that information or data is missing on the exports. No further details were provided about why sales dropped and the foreign ministries of China and Taiwan did not comment.

