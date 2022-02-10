Freedom Convoy: Paris protest banned by police ahead of arrival

The Freedom Convoy protests were planned for Friday in Paris after Canada’s trucker protests have been occurring in Ottawa for days. Convoys from across France have begun moving towards Paris to copy the Canadian protests. The Paris Police have banned the demonstrations and will be enforcing the laws against interfering with roads in Paris.

Ottawa has remained in a state of emergency over the protests and the France side of protests want to protest the vaccination pass required to enter bars, restaurants and public spaces rather than international borders. Motorways going into Paris will have extra police patrol and drivers blocking the flow of traffic will be under the threat of prison and large fines along with the possibility of penalty points on their license or the suspension of their license completely. These protests are being organized online and it is unclear how many people will actually attempt to make their way to Paris.

