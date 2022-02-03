Islamic State leader ‘taken off battlefield’ in Syria raid, US says

A raid by US special forces in north-western Syria targeted the leader of the Islamic State jihadist group. Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi has been taken off the battlefield according to a statement. All Americans involved in the operation were said to have returned safely.

The raid was the largest US special forces operation in north-west Syria since Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died in a raid 16km from Atmeh. Syrian first responders said 13 people were killed in the town of Atmeh during the raid. During the raid, American troops came under fire for two hours before the raid was complete.

