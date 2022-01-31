North Korea missile tests: Photos from space released

The photographs North Korea says were taken from its most powerful missile launch in five years were released. The pictures were taken from space and show parts of the Korean peninsula and the surrounding areas. On Monday, Pyongyang confirmed it had tested a Hwasong-12 intermediate range ballistic missile. At this missile’s full power, it could travel thousands of miles, putting areas like US territory, Guam, within striking distance.

This latest test has raised alarm among the international community. North Korea has conducted seven missile launches in the past month and these actions have been condemned by South korea, Japan, the US, and other nations. The UN prohibits North Korea from performing ballistic and nuclear weapons tests and strict sanctions have been imposed. The US said these new activities warranted talks with Pyongyang.

