Italy fails to elect president in 5th vote as rightist blitz flops

Italy’s parliament failed at a fifth consecutive ballot to elect a new head of state on Friday. The center-right made an attempt to force through its own candidate and fell short. The alliance included Forza Italia, the League and the Brothers of Italy had its lawmakers vote for Senate speaker Elizabetta casellati instead of a compromise candidate. The move infuriated the center-left and caused casellati to win just 382 votes of 1,009. 505 votes are required to be elected a head of state.

Italy’s parliament has been voting since Monday without success to choose a successor for President Sergio Mattarella. Another voting round will begin at 1600 GMT, and parliament will hold two votes a day until someone is elected.

