Officials in Hong Kong have shortened one of the world’s longest remaining quarantine requirements for travelers arriving in the city from three weeks to two. The decision may have been a result of pressure from international business groups over the city’s harsh policies. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam reported the order on Thursday. The order goes into effect on February 5 and was based on scientific considerations as the Omicron variant becomes the dominant strain across the world.

Other social distancing measures such as the closure of gyms, pools, and dining will be extended until the February 17. A flight ban imposed in early January for arrivals from eight countries, including the US, UK, and Canada, will remain in place until the day after. China has sough to maintain a level of zero infections, resulting in some of the world’s strictest Covid-19 containment policies. Until recently, the policies had kept the city free of transmissions for months. However, the policies have also frustrated executives and organizations stuck for months without seeing overseas clients and family members.

Read More: Hong Kong Dials Back One of World’s Longest Covid-19 Quarantines