North Korea Launches Suspected Cruise Missiles

On Tuesday, North Korea launched two suspected cruise missiles in what would be leader Kim Jong Un’s fifth weapons test of the month. The South Korean military confirmed the event, stating that the missiles were launched from an unspecified inland location. No further details were provided and North Korea has not commented on the tests. Cruise-missile launches are not covered by the resolutions crafted by the United Nations Security Council that govern Pyongyang’s weapons activity. Instead, the resolutions pertain to North Korea’s ballistic missile tests. Therefore, this test will likely not spark the same controversy or concern as the Kim regime’s four ballistic missile tests conducted earlier this month.

Mr. Kim recently showcased what it claimed to be hypersonic technology. In addition, the country launched missiles from both a train and an airfield. This month’s frequency of missile tests surpasses all previous years. North Korea’s Foreign Ministry stated that military activity was North Korea’s sovereign right. Mr. Kim recently attended his first weapons launch in almost two years, and has continued to encourage and order officials to continue strengthening the country’s military power.

