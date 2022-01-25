Global RiskNews Briefs

North Korea Launches Suspected Cruise Missiles

25 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

On Tuesday, North Korea launched two suspected cruise missiles in what would be leader Kim Jong Un’s fifth weapons test of the month. The South Korean military confirmed the event, stating that the missiles were launched from an unspecified inland location. No further details were provided and North Korea has not commented on the tests. Cruise-missile launches are not covered by the resolutions crafted by the United Nations Security Council that govern Pyongyang’s weapons activity. Instead, the resolutions pertain to North Korea’s ballistic missile tests. Therefore, this test will likely not spark the same controversy or concern as the Kim regime’s four ballistic missile tests conducted earlier this month.

Mr. Kim recently showcased what it claimed to be hypersonic technology. In addition, the country launched missiles from both a train and an airfield. This month’s frequency of missile tests surpasses all previous years. North Korea’s Foreign Ministry stated that military activity was North Korea’s sovereign right. Mr. Kim recently attended his first weapons launch in almost two years, and has continued to encourage and order officials to continue strengthening the country’s military power.

Read More: North Korea Launches Suspected Cruise Missiles

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

China Scrambles Fighter Jets Near Taiwan in Wake of U.S. Carrier Exercises

January 25, 2022

US troops on alert as West voices unity

January 25, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2