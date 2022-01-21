Almost entire town leveled after explosives delivery truck crash in Ghana

A blast in western Ghana on Thursday killed at least 17 people after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle carrying explosives. 59 additional people were injured in the explosion.A small town, Apiate, appears to have been completely leveled. The explosion caused every building to collapse and trap people and animals under the debris.

Police said most of the victims have been rescued and admitted to hospitals as a full emergency recovery exercise was implemented. Nearby towns were urged to open classrooms and churches to accommodate surviving victims who have been advised to move out of the area. The explosives were being delivered to a nearby mine.

