Three children killed as temperatures plummet in Syria, Lebanon and Jordan

Three Syrian children have died after thousands of people were put in danger due to heavy winter storms in the region. Humanitarian organization CARE reported on the situation, warning that the heavy onslaught of winter storms is exacerbating the living situation of internally displaced Syrians and Syrians who have relocated to Lebanon and Jordan. The temperatures in the region were expected to drop to a historic low, the coldest on record in 40 years. The winter weather has damaged 362 tents and affected over 2,000 Syrians living in camps. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Turkey stated that camps collapsed due to snow accumulation on roofs. In one instance, a child died when the roof collapsed and his mother remains in an intensive care unit following the incident.

A 3-year-old and 5-year-old died on Monday in a camp north of Aleppo when a fire broke out in their tent. The fire was reportedly caused by a heater. The mother of the children was injured with serious burns and transported to a nearby hospital. White Helmets, a group of volunteer rescue workers in Syria, have been at the scene and responding to incidents. The cold weather also resulted in severe body temperature drops of two children in Bulbul. Both children are receiving treatment at a hospital in Afrin, Syria. The winter storms have exhibited the danger of inclement weather to those who have been displaced due to conflict. In addition, many families suffer from a lack of adequate clothing to protect them from the cold temperatures.