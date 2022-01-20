Ransomware Attack on Moncler

Italian luxury brand Moncler has suffered a cyberattack in which cybercriminals stole data and published it on the dark web. The company confirmed the attack on Tuesday, stating that it had suffered from a data breach after being attacked by the AlphV/BlackCat ransomware operation in December. The attack caused a temporary outage of its IT services, which subsequently delayed shipments of online goods. Moncler reportedly refused to pay a ransom to its attackers, leading them to publish information belonging to employees, former employees, customers, consultants, business partners, and suppliers online.

Moncler does not store credit card information and stated that financial data had not been exfiltrated. In addition, the brief interruption to the logistical side of the company’s operations brought on by the attack had not affected its profits. PermeterX commented on the attack, stating that data breaches continue to plague companies around the world. Protecting customer and employee data is becoming increasingly important. Pushing sensitive data behind protected perimeters is no longer sufficient to prevent a data breach attack.

