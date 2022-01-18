NATO, Ukraine Sign Deal to ‘Deepen’ Cyber Cooperation

NATO signed a deal on Monday to strengthen its cyber support for Ukraine after a hacking attack against Kyiv. These attacks have prompted fears that Russia could be plotting an invasion. Ukraine said Sunday that it had evidence Moscow was behind last week’s attack on government websites, however the Kremlin has denied involvement. NATO Security General Jens Stoltenberg said experts were already working with Ukraine to tackle the most recent cyber attack.

The new agreement with Ukraine will enhance cyber cooperation and allow Ukrainian access to NATO’s malware information sharing platform and identify where training may be needed for Ukrainian personnel. Western allies have warned that a land invasion of Ukraine could be preceded by a hacking attack to knock out key infrastructure in Ukraine.

