North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles After Lashing Out Over Sanctions

On Friday, North Korea fired two ballistic missiles, its third missile test this month. These missiles were fired hours after North Korea warned of a stronger and certain reaction if the United States helped impose more sanctions as a response to its recent series of missile tests.

Two short-range ballistic missiles were fired from Uiju, a country near the northwest of North Korea. The missiles traveled 267 miles before landing in waters off the country’s east coast. The South Korean military are studying the trajectory and other flight data from the launch to learn more. The tests raised tensions as China is gearing up for the Winter Olympics in Beijing next month and South Korea is getting ready for its presidential election on March 9. Earlier Friday, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry denounced a proposal by the United States that the U.N. Security Council impose new sanctions on North Korea since the ballistic missile tests that have occurred since September 2021.

