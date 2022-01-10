Global RiskNews Briefs

Thousands protest COVID curbs in Europe amid omicron surge

10 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

Thousands of people took part in demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday in Belgium, the Czech Republic, and Germany. Weekend demonstrations broke out in the EU after governments have imposed tighter curbs and rules to encourage COVID shots and booster shots. As the omicron variant is increasing cases in the bloc, experts have warned that the infections may surge and may overwhelm hospitals. 

Approximately 5,000 people protested in Brussels on Sunday in response to Belgium’s COVID pass requirement to enter restaurants, bars and other cultural events. This protest was smaller and less violent than other anti-COVID protests in Brussels. In Prague, thousands demonstrated against the requirement of the vaccine for certain age groups and professions. There were also demonstrations in Hamburg, Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Koblenz in Germany Saturday. Over 13,000 people demonstrated in Hamburg against a vaccine mandate for staff in hospitals and nursing homes.

Read more: Thousands protest COVID curbs in Europe amid omicron surge

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

How COVID broke supply chains, and how AI and blockchain could fix them

January 10, 2022

Israel rolls out Pfizer covid pill, using digital health records to identify those most at risk

January 7, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2