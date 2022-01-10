Thousands protest COVID curbs in Europe amid omicron surge

Thousands of people took part in demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday in Belgium, the Czech Republic, and Germany. Weekend demonstrations broke out in the EU after governments have imposed tighter curbs and rules to encourage COVID shots and booster shots. As the omicron variant is increasing cases in the bloc, experts have warned that the infections may surge and may overwhelm hospitals.

Approximately 5,000 people protested in Brussels on Sunday in response to Belgium’s COVID pass requirement to enter restaurants, bars and other cultural events. This protest was smaller and less violent than other anti-COVID protests in Brussels. In Prague, thousands demonstrated against the requirement of the vaccine for certain age groups and professions. There were also demonstrations in Hamburg, Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Koblenz in Germany Saturday. Over 13,000 people demonstrated in Hamburg against a vaccine mandate for staff in hospitals and nursing homes.

