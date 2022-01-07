India toxic gas leak kills 6 after illegal chemical dump

After inhaling toxic gas caused by an illegal dump of waste chemicals, six workers at a dyeing and printing mill in India were killed and more than 20 others were taken to the hospital on Thursday. In the industrial city of Surat in Gujarat state at about 4 a.m, The workers were in the mill when some chemicals were dumped nearby. The chemicals that were illegally dumped were expected to have reacted with other chemicals in a rivulet close to the mill, causing a toxic gas.

Six workers died and 23 people were hospitalized. Senior officials are investigating but have not yet made any arrests. The hazardous chemicals were being intentionally discharged during the incident and it was not an accidental gas leakage.

