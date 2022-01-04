Portugal Media Giant Impresa Crippled by Ransomware Attack
Impresa, a Portuguese media giant that owns the largest television station and newspaper in Portugal, was crippled by a ransomware attack in the first hours of 2022. The websites of the company and the Expresso newspaper, as well as all of its TV channels, remained offline on Tuesday due to the New Year’s weekend attack. The suspected ransomware gang behind the attack is called Lapsus$. The attack included both the Impresa-owned website Expresso newspaper and television station SIC. The attack impacted Impresa’s server infrastructure and compromised one of its verified Twitter accounts.
Various news outlets reported the attack and confirmed the incident regarding one of the country’s largest media company’s outage. The Impresa group confirmed that its sites were temporarily available following the attack and worked to resolve the situation. Lapsus$ allegedly identified itself as the culprit of the attack by defacing the media giant’s sites with a ransom note informing the company of the attack. According to the note, the cybercriminals had gained access to Impresa’s Amazon Web Services account.
