Portugal Media Giant Impresa Crippled by Ransomware Attack

Impresa, a Portuguese media giant that owns the largest television station and newspaper in Portugal, was crippled by a ransomware attack in the first hours of 2022. The websites of the company and the Expresso newspaper, as well as all of its TV channels, remained offline on Tuesday due to the New Year’s weekend attack. The suspected ransomware gang behind the attack is called Lapsus$. The attack included both the Impresa-owned website Expresso newspaper and television station SIC. The attack impacted Impresa’s server infrastructure and compromised one of its verified Twitter accounts.