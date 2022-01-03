Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigns after mass protests

Abdalla Hamdok, Sudan’s Prime Minister, resigned after weeks of mass protests that rocked the capital city of Khartoum. Thousands of angry citizens marched against a recent deal forged between the military, who staged a coup in October, and the current government. The deal allowed the two entities to share power. Now, Mr. Hamdok’s decision to exit the administration leaves the army in full control. During protests, demonstrators called for a return to civilian rule. However, military forces responded with violence against the individuals, resulting in the death of two demonstrators.

This marks another blow to Sudan’s attempts at a transition to democratic rule after an uprising led to the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir, Sudan’s long-term authoritarian president. Civilian and military leaders had agreed to the power-sharing system following an October 25 coup that initially placed Prime Minister Hamdok under house arrest. Sudan was just one month away from a transition to a civilian head of state when the coup occured.