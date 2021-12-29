Independent Hong Kong news outlet to close after senior staff arrested

One of the last standing pro-democracy media organizations in Hong Kong is shutting down following a police raid in which senior staff were arrested. Seven people were reportedly detained by Hong Kong police for conspiracy to publish seditious publications. The news outlet, Stand News, decided to cease operations immediately following the raid. The news agency posted an announcement to its Facebook page confirming the events, which consisted of more than 200 police officers raiding the publication’s office.

Hong Kong police forces also released a statement, saying that they were authorized to search and seize relevant journalistic materials. Stand News will also be removing all of its social media content and will no longer be updating its website. Many other employees were taken by law enforcement to assist in its investigation into the news agency. During the raid, documents and computers were seized from the Stand News office. Those arrested were between the ages of 34 and 73.