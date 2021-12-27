Hellmann Warns Customers They Could Face Malicious Communications Following Attack

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, a German logistics provider, has warned its customers of social engineering attacks after a ransomware attack compromised some of the company’s systems earlier this month. As a result of the attack, Hellmann was forced to take its IT systems temporarily offline on December 9. Hellmann has confirmed that the attackers were able to exfiltrate data, although the nature of the data stolen remains unknown. Although phone and email communications between Hellmann staff and customers remains safe, the firm warned that customers should be aware of the heightened risks of phishing emails following the attack.

Hellmann reported that a forensic investigation confirmed the data theft, however, an additional investigation to determine what type of data was extracted is still ongoing. Hellmann stated that if it received indications of third-parties being affected by the ransomware attack, it would be sure to warn its customers. Hellmann is reportedly working with the relevant government authorities as well as IT professionals.

