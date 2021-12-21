Global RiskNews Briefs

Ukraine ex-leader Petro Poroshenko accused of ‘treason’

21 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has been named as a suspect in a “treason” probe on Monday by Ukrainian state investigators. The probe is looking into business dealings tied to parts of Ukraine controlled by pro-Russian separatists. Poroshenko has faced several investigations in the past years but has not yet been convicted. Poroshenko served as president of Ukraine from 2014-2019. 

The National Bureau of Investigation accused the former president of committing treason and supporting pro-Russian separatists in eastern breakaway provinces. The investigation states Poroshenko assisted separatists in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions to see $55 million worth of coal to Kyiv while he was president in 2014-2015. Poroshenko has been accused of supporting Russian interests in the conflict when Luhansk and Donetsk came under control of pro-Russian militia groups in 2014. If Poroshenko is convicted, he could face 15 years in prison and have his property appropriated.

