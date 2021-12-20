A series of mass killings of civilians by the Myanmar military resulted in the death of at least 40 men in July. Eyewitnesses and survivors said that soldiers rounded up villagers and separated the men before killing them. Most who were killed were tortured first and then were buried in shallow graves. The killings occurred in Kani Township in four different instances in July.

It is believed the killings were a collective punishment for militia groups attacking the military coup. A spokesman for the military government did not deny the allegations. The military has seen resistance from civilians and militia groups after seizing control in a coup in February and deposing the democratic government. 11 witnesses in Kani were interviewed by The BBC and other resources were collected by Myanmar Witness, a UK-based NGO investigating human rights abuses in the country.

Read more: Tortured to death: Myanmar mass killings revealed