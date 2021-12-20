Ethiopia war: World heritage site Lalibela back in government hands

The historic town of Lalibela has been regained by the Ethiopian military from Tigrayan rebels. The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) announced that it was withdrawing from all areas in the Amhara and Afar regions. The TPLF took the decision to allow for peaceful resolutions to its ongoing conflict with the government.

The conflict has caused a massive humanitarian crisis with failed international mediation efforts.The military action required to retake the town is unclear, but Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen Hassen visited the town on Sunday. The town has changed hands many times since August and its airport is badly damaged from the fighting. Several other twins were retaken by troops on Saturday, including Weldiya. The TPLF appears to be withdrawing its fighters to its center in Tigray after being forced to abandon its plan to take the capital Addis Ababa. Thousands of people have been killed, millions have become homeless and nearly 10 million people are in need of food aid after this crisis which has lasted for over a year.

