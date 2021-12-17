Remaining missionaries kidnapped in Haiti released by gang, says justice minister

The remaining hostages kidnapped by an armed gang in Haiti two months ago were released on Thursday. 17 missionaries from Christian Aid Ministries were kidnapped by men on October 16th while riving through the suburb of Croix des Bouquets. The group of 16 Americans and one Canadian were on their way back from visiting an orphanage. Two of the missionaries were released on November 21, and three more two weeks later. The remaining 12 were released Thursday morning.

The missionaries were found by locals who dropped them off at a local police station close to the area controlled by the gang. The freed missionaries underwent a health check and were flown to the US on Thursday via a coast guard flight. The gang responsible. 400 Mawozo, initially demanded a ransom of $1 million per hostage. A ransom was paid, though the exact amount is not known, the source claims it to be far less than the original request.

