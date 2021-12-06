Volcano rescue workers dig through thick layers of hot ash in Indonesia after Mount Semeru erupts

Mount Semeru, one of Indonesia’s most active volcanos, erupted on Saturday. Rescue teams are working to find survivors of the attack, digging through thick layers of hot ash and debris created by the eruption. More than a dozen people have been confirmed dead and thousands have been displaced. The affected area is located in the East Java province. However, the eruption has impacted other provinces as well, leaving dark skies and inclement weather over villages in the Lumajang district. According to the Command Post for Emergency Response of Mount Semeru, 27 people are still missing after the eruption.

More than 1,700 residents have been evacuated and moved to 19 makeshift centers. The debris destroyed 3,000 houses and 38 schools, as well as a bridge that connects the Lumajang and Malang districts. The bridge’s desecration has blocked access from the main road and hampered rescue efforts. The search and rescue operations were forced to halt twice due to pyroclastic clouds, which are a mix of ash, rock, and volcanic gases that can be more dangerous than lave.