Global RiskNews Briefs

Barbadians celebrate the birth of a republic and bid farewell to the Queen

02 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

Barbados cut its remaining ties with the British monarchy at midnight today after a 400-year long relationship. On Monday evening, Prince Charles spoke at a ceremony and acknowledged the atrocity of slavery as the nation officially removed Queen Elizabeth II as the head of state. Barbados inaugurated its first-ever President marked with official festivities celebrating the island’s historic transition. The celebration took place in National Heroes Square in Bridgetown. The Royal Standard flag was lowered from the flagpole and the new Presidential Standard replaced it.

Exactly 55 years ago, Barbados declared independence from Britain. The Queen’s own former representative, Governor-General Sandra Mason, was sworn in as President by the Chief Justice. Mason, a respected 73-year-old former jurist, gave a statement addressing Barbados’s transition from a realm to a republic. Mason then bestowed the country’s highest-ranking honor, the Order of Freedom, on the Prince of Wales. This move highlights that Barbados and the UK will maintain a close relationship despite removing official ties.

Read More: Barbadians celebrate the birth of a republic and bid farewell to the Queen

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Clearview AI to be Fined $22.6m for Breaching UK Data Protection Laws

December 1, 2021

U.K. Inflation Hits 10-Year High, Stirring Expectations of Rate Rise

November 18, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2