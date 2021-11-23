On Tuesday, a US Warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait again in what the US has referred to as routine activity. The action tends to create tensions with China, whose government believes that the travels are an intentional move on behalf of Washington to stir regional tensions. The US Navy stated that the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Milius conducted a routine transit of the sensitive Taiwan Strait in accordance with international law. The US further stated that the ship’s transit demonstrates the US’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Although there was no immediate response from China, last month the military condemned the US and Canada for sending a warship each through the Taiwan Strait, calling the action a threat to peace and stability in the region. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has mounted repeated air force missions into the latter country’s air defense identification zone over the past year or so. The US, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan but remains its most important international backer. The US also regularly supplies arms to Taiwan. Beijing has referred to Taiwan as one of the most sensitive and important issues in its relationship with Washington. The US has been conducting transits through the strait on a monthly basis, along with occasional allies.

Read More: US warship again transits sensitive Taiwan Strait