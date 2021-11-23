Over 4000 UK Retailers Compromised by Magecart Attacks

The UK government has reported that 4,000 UK-based online businesses have been infected with digital skimming code. The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) informed the compromised online retailers up until the end of September, many of which were infected with the popular Magento e-commerce software. The NCSC stated that it was important that digital retailers remediate any security issues going into the busy holiday shopping period, which begins at the end of this week with Black Friday.

The NCSC discovered the compromised sites through its successful Active Cyber Defence program, which looks to identify and remove malicious sites and scams before they can impact a large number of consumers. Last year, the program launched an effort to take down 2.3 cyber-enabled commodity campaigns, including hundreds of different phishing campaigns using NHS branding and malicious applications. The NCSC’s findings highlight the continuous threat posed by digital skimming groups often filed under the term Magecart attacks.

