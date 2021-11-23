Europe region faces 700,000 more Covid deaths by March says WHO

According to the World Health Organization, an additional 700,000 people could die of Covid-19 in Europe and parts of Asia over the next several months. In the 53 countries that the WHO categorizes as the European region, there are already over 1.5 million deaths. The WHO also warned that intensive care units could again find themselves under extreme or high stress in 49 of the 53 nations by March of 2022. Europe is currently facing a surge in cases, prompting Austria to return to stricter lockdown measures and other countries to consider renewed measures or restrictions. France, Germany, Greece, and other countries could soon make booster vaccinations a requirement for citizens to be considered fully vaccinated.

Several countries have witnessed protests over new measures. In the Netherlands, nights of rioting ensued after announcements of a partial lockdown. The WHO warned that Covid was the top cause of death in the European region. According to current trends, reported deaths in Europe are projected to reach over 2.2 million by this spring, says the WHO. Confirmed Covid-related deaths have recently doubled, reaching totals of almost 4,200 per day. The WHO also mentioned that, in Russia alone, the daily death toll has been as high as 1,200.