81% of UK Retailers Leaving Customers at Risk of Email Fraud Ahead of Black Friday

According to a new study by Proofpoint, more than four-fifths (81%) of UK retailers are putting consumers at risk of email fraud. Proofpoint found that an alarmingly high number of companies are not implementing the recommended level of domain-based message authentication, reporting, and conformance protection (DMARC). DMARC is an email authentication and reporting protocol that is designed to monitor and improve the protection of the domain from fraudulent emails, effectively blocking illegitimate emails from reaching targets. Proofpoint warned that there will likely be a surge in fraudulent emails targeting online shoppers ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, both of which will occur over the next week.

According to Proofpoint, only 19% of UK retailers are adhering to the recommended level of DMARC protection. The research shows that under half of UK retailers have implemented the minimum level of DMARC protection, which is designed to prevent malicious actors from spoofing their domain. In comparison, 70% of global retailers in the Forbes Global 2000 have implemented the minimum level of DMARC protection. Phishing campaigns often become prevalent around the holiday season, starting the week before Thanksgiving.

