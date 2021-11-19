Global RiskNews Briefs

India’s Prime Minister Modi to repeal controversial farm laws following more than a year of protests

19 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

On Friday, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would repeal all three of the agricultural laws that sparked over a year of protests. This decision was made ahead of pivotal state elections and will be completed in a parliamentary session later this month. The Prime Minister said this was a priority issue for the ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and emphasized the importance of farmers. 

The Prime Minister added that the laws were imposed with good intentions and that the government was unable to make the farmers understand the importance of the laws. The National vice president of the Jai Kisan Andolan farmers’ group considers the announcement to be a great victory for farmers, but believes the repeal was completed due to the upcoming elections. Farmers are the biggest voting bloc in the country and seven Indian states will hold elections early next year to determine if the Bharatiya Janata Party will remain in power. The agricultural sector sustains approximately 58% of  India’s population. The Indian Farmers’ Union leader claimed the protests will not be withdrawn immediately and they will wait for the repeal of the laws in Parliament.

Read more: India’s Prime Minister Modi to repeal controversial farm laws following more than a year of protests

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Cuba cracks down on dissent ahead of protest march

November 15, 2021

Six killed during protests in Sudan as Al Jazeera bureau chief is arrested

November 15, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2