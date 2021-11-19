On Friday, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would repeal all three of the agricultural laws that sparked over a year of protests. This decision was made ahead of pivotal state elections and will be completed in a parliamentary session later this month. The Prime Minister said this was a priority issue for the ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and emphasized the importance of farmers.

The Prime Minister added that the laws were imposed with good intentions and that the government was unable to make the farmers understand the importance of the laws. The National vice president of the Jai Kisan Andolan farmers’ group considers the announcement to be a great victory for farmers, but believes the repeal was completed due to the upcoming elections. Farmers are the biggest voting bloc in the country and seven Indian states will hold elections early next year to determine if the Bharatiya Janata Party will remain in power. The agricultural sector sustains approximately 58% of India’s population. The Indian Farmers’ Union leader claimed the protests will not be withdrawn immediately and they will wait for the repeal of the laws in Parliament.

Read more: India’s Prime Minister Modi to repeal controversial farm laws following more than a year of protests