Poland border crisis: EU to widen Belarus sanctions as row intensifies

In response to the widening migrant crisis at the border between Poland and Belarus, the EU plans to escalate sanctions on the country and those closest to its leader. The sanctions may target anyone involved with trafficking migrants through the country. There are accusations that Belarus is leading migrants towards its eastern borders to undermine security.

A video recorder on Monday showed hundreds of migrants at a crossing being blocked by Polish security forces. The migrants had come from a large make-shift camp where hundreds of migrants are settled in tents. The migrants are trapped between Polish guards on one side and Belsrusian guards on the other. Thousands of people have gathered at Belarus’s western border since the summer. Alexander Lukashenko has been implicated by European officials for enticing migrants with false claims of an easy entry into the EU.

