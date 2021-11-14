Spanish Brewery “Paralyzed” by Cyber-Attack

Sociedad Anónima Damm, Spain’s second-biggest brewery, has suffered from a sophisticated cyberattack. The attack occurred last Tuesday and the company is expected to fully recover over the next several days. The brewery manufactures the world-renowned Estrella Damm lager and has been in business since 1876. The company was forced to halt production at all breweries as a result of the cyberattack. The main brewery in El Prat de Llobregat, located near Barcelona, was reportedly the slowest to recover from the attack. Damm’s plants produce 7 million hectoliters of beer per year. According to the company’s head of communications, the cyberattack had paralyzed the entire El Prat de Llobregat plant for a two-hour period.

Damm reportedly relies on computer-driven technology to produce its beers and complete its bottling processes, exacerbating the effects of the attack. The attack did not have an impact on beer deliveries made this week, and Damm was able to honor all of its existing orders to bars, supermarkets, and restaurants. The nature of the attack and whether a ransom was requested by the perpetrators remain unclear. The brewery reportedly activated its emergency response plan and is currently working towards restoring production to normal levels.

