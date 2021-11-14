Ransomware Gangs Focusing on High Profile Targets says Europol

According to Europol’s recent Internet Organised Crime Threat Assessment 2021, ransomware gangs are increasingly targeting high-profile organizations such as large corporations and government institutions in 2021. The report offers insights into the current cybercrime trends in Europe and investigates the types of attacks growing in popularity. This edition revealed that ransomware actors have taken advantage of work-from-home efforts to launch more sophisticated and targeted attacks against more high-profile entities. Europol also found that threat actors are using multi-layered extortion methods to extort service providers, financial institutions, and businesses. Often, these were in the form of DDoS attacks.

The report also highlights that cybercriminals have been capitalizing on the potential to attack a larger number of organizations via supply chain attacks such as those against SolarWinds and Kaseya. Other trends noted in the report include cybercriminals leveraging the Covid-19 crisis and online shopping to scam victims. There has also been an increase in mobile malware, with cybercriminals seeking ways to circumvent additional security measures in place to protect users.

