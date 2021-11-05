Ukrainian special services claim to have identified the individuals behind the well-known Armageddon hacking group. The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) revealed that the group was responsible for over 5,000 attacks on the Ukrainian government and other critical infrastructure assets. Ukraine claims that the sophisticated threat actor group is made up of Russian FSB officers. Ukraine stated that the group has targeted over 1500 government computer systems, attempting to steal sensitive information pertaining to security and defense. Additionally, the threat actor group attacked power plants and water systems.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, five individuals who are associated with the group were formerly members of the Crimean FSB before defecting to Russia. The individuals defected after the invasion of the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014 and are now wanted for treason, espionage, malware development, and interference with computers. Although no arrests have been made, the Security Service of Ukraine hopes to send a message to the FSB after unmasking its members’ activities.

Read More: Ukraine Unmasks Armageddon Group as FSB Officers