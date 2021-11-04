There are reports that Russia is moving military hardware approximately 250 kilometers from the border of Ukraine. Ukrainian forces have also deployed combat drones along the lines that separate them from the pro-Russian separatists in the Donbas region. The lines of the conflict have not moved in five years and stretch from Northern Ukraine to the Sea of Azov. The US Defense Department acknowledged the unusual Russian military activity near Ukraine on Monday.

The Russian hardware near the border includes self-propelled guns, battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles. Ukraine’s Defense MInistry said it had not recorded any additional transfer of military equipment to the border of Ukraine. 90,000 Russian troops were reported to be located near the border on Tuesday. Ukraine said Russia maintains tension in the region and pressure on neighboring countries by transferring and accumulating military units near the border. The United States is watching the region closely.

Read more: Satellite photos raise concerns of Russian military build-up near Ukraine